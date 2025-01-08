'Bitcoin crashing. Great news!' - Robert Kiyosaki says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Robert Kiyosaki, renowned entrepreneur, and investor, who authored the best-selling book on finance management “Rich Dad Poor Dad”, has addressed the overnight Bitcoin price collapse as BTC went down well below the $102,000 that it had almost managed to regain this week, News.az reports citing U.Today.

Kiyosaki’s tweet was rather celebratory as he said that Bitcoin is “on sale” now."Bitcoin crashing. Great news" Kiyosaki happily noted that Bitcoin price is crashing and described it as “great news” as the world’s leading cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization size and institutional adoption has gone down by more than 6% overnight.Since yesterday, Bitcoin has collapsed from close to $102,000 and hit the $95,500 zone. By now, it has recovered a little, reaching the $96,000 price level.Kiyosaki stated that he continues to buy Bitcoin because “Bitcoin crashing means Bitcoin is on sale.”He also cited a famous BTC hodlers’ rule: “Buy low and HODL.” The financial guru also reminded the cryptocurrency community that there is not that much BTC left for purchasing, while spot ETFs and other financial institutions, like MicroStrategy continue to scoop BTC up: “Less than 2 million more Bitcoins to be mined.”In December, Kiyosaki repeatedly underscored that in 2025, he expects Bitcoin to skyrocket to $350,000 or at least $175,000 per coin."The biggest crash in history" has arrived: Kiyosaki In another tweet published today, Kiyosaki reminded the community that the “Rich Dad’s prophecy” related to the book he published in 2013 has finally arrived and he claims that now he can see “the biggest stock market crash in history.”According to Kiyosaki, he was able to predict it as far ago as 2008, when during the financial crisis began to print money and the “Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, paid himself and bankers billions in bonuses while millions”, while average people with families and financial obligations lost their homes, jobs and savings in banks.Now, Kiyosaki says, history is repeating itself, and “in 2025 the car market, housing market, restaurants, retailers and even wine sales are crashing.” But he intends to buy “real assets,” such as Bitcoin, gold, and silver, with “fake US dollars.” Fake, since they are not backed by anything and have been printed frequently in the past few years. He reminded his X audience that “crashes are great times to get rich.”

News.Az