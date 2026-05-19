Arsenal players go wild after winning Premier League title - VIDEO

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Arsenal players erupted in celebration after securing the club’s first Premier League title in 22 years, News.Az reports, citing The Telegraph.

The squad gathered at the club’s training ground to watch Manchester City’s draw against AFC Bournemouth, with footage of the jubilant scenes surfacing on Tuesday night.

Players and staff at Arsenal’s London Colney base were seen singing “Championes, Championes, Ole Ole Ole” as they celebrated the long-awaited triumph.

Declan Rice shared a celebratory selfie featuring teammates Kai Havertz, William Saliba, Bukayo Saka, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Eberechi Eze, posing alongside a cut-out Premier League trophy.

“I told you all.. it’s done,” Rice wrote, referring to comments he made following Arsenal’s defeat to Manchester City last month, when cameras captured him telling captain Martin Ødegaard “it’s not done” despite the 2-1 loss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Declan Rice (@declanrice)





Meanwhile, thousands of supporters flooded the streets of North London to celebrate outside Emirates Stadium after Manchester City’s 1-1 draw at Bournemouth officially confirmed Arsenal as the 2025-26 Premier League champions.

News.Az