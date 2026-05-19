Teen suspects linked to deadly hate crime at San Diego mosque
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The deadly shooting of three individuals at a San Diego mosque is being investigated as a hate crime.
Police said “anti-Islamic writings” were found in a vehicle connected to the two teenage suspects, News.Az reports, citing Channel4.
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The three victims included a security guard whose actions were described as heroic. Vice President JD Vance has called the violence unacceptable and reprehensible.
By Ulviyya Salmanli