Kyiv National University awards Ilham Aliyev an Honorary Doctor title

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has received the title of Honorary Doctor from Kyiv National University of Construction and Architecture, according to the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan.

The rector of Kyiv National University of Construction and Architecture visited the Ministry of Science and Education, News.Az reports, citing Report.

A meeting was held at the ministry with a delegation from Ukraine's Kyiv National University of Construction and Architecture, which is visiting Azerbaijan to participate in the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku.

During the meeting, the university's rector, Oleksiy Dniprov, said that by decision of the Academic Council of the higher education institution, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had been awarded the title of Honorary Doctor of Kyiv National University of Construction and Architecture.

The rector noted that the head of state was awarded this high title for his contributions to the development of modern education, science and urban planning in Azerbaijan, as well as for his efforts to strengthen Ukraine-Azerbaijan relations. Rector Oleksiy Dniprov presented the Honorary Doctor diploma to the deputy minister of science and education.

The meeting also included a broad exchange of views on establishing cooperation with Azerbaijani higher education institutions and expanding cooperation in education between the two countries.