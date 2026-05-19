OTS members agree on urban planning memorandum

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Member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) have signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in urban and spatial planning and sustainable development during the 13th UN World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku.

The ceremony took place during the High-Level Urban Dialogue of the Organization of Turkic States, which began its work at the Azerbaijan pavilion at the Urban Expo exhibition, News.Az reports, citing Report.

The event brought together high-level representatives from governments, municipalities, the private sector, academia and civil society to continue joint urbanization efforts by OTS member and observer states. Discussions focus on urbanization issues in the region and ways to address key urban challenges.

News.Az