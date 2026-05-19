Estonia says Nato jet shot down drone over its territory
Estonia has said a Nato fighter jet shot down a drone, which it suspects was a Ukrainian projectile knocked off course by Russian electronic jamming, over its territory.
Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur said a Romanian F-16 fired a missile and drone debris fell in a marshy area in central Estonia on Tuesday. No damage was reported, News.az reports, citing BBC.
Ukraine reacted by accusing Russia of deliberately redirecting Ukrainian drones launched at "legitimate military targets" in Russia, apologising to "Estonia and all of our Baltic friends for such unintended incidents".
Russia has not commented on the latest in a series of recent drone incursions over Nato members Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.
Last week, Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina resigned following a political crisis over Russia-bound Ukrainian drones straying into Latvian territory.
Earlier this month, two Ukrainian drones hit an empty oil storage site in Latvia. Ukraine said this was the result of electronic jamming by Russia.
A similar incursion was reported by Estonia and Latvia in March.
Moscow has accused the three Baltic states of allowing Ukraine to use their "air corridors" to strike targets inside Russia - a claimed denied by Tallinn, Riga and Vilnius.
Ukraine has recently intensified its drone and missile attacks against targets in Russia, including oil and gas facilities near the Baltic states.
Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
At Tuesday's news conference, Pevkur said the drone was shot down shortly after 12:00 local time (09:00 GMT) between the lake of Võrtsjärv and the town of Põltsamaa.
He said the projectile had been identified as a potential threat even before it entered Estonia's air space.
"We received early information from Latvia about a drone that had strayed off course, and Estonia tracked the drone until Romanian fighter jets participating in the Baltic air policing mission shot it down," the Estonian defence ministry said in a statement.
Pevkur added he had "immediately" discussed the incident with his Ukrainian counterpart, who apologised for the incident.
"Estonia has not granted permission to use its airspace to anyone other than its allies, and the Ukrainians have not asked for this permission," the Estonian defence minister said.
Local media outlets later published photos of what they said were drone fragments on the ground.
The drone crashed into a forest, about 30m (98ft) from the nearest residential building, Estonia's ERR public broadcaster reported.
It quoted a local resident as saying: "There was a loud bang and I saw the drone fall from the sky."
In Ukraine, Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi said "Russia continues to redirect Ukrainian drones into the Baltics" and did this "on purpose, together with intensified propaganda".
In a statement, he said: "We apologise to Estonia and all of our Baltic friends for such unintended incidents," stressing "we use the Russian airspace to get to them".
His comments came just hours after Russia's foreign intelligence agency SVR said that Ukraine was planning to launch its drones against Russian targets from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.
SVR reported that Ukrainian drone military personnel had already been deployed at military bases in Latvia.
Latvia dismissed the claim as Russian "disinformation", with the foreign ministry saying Riga "has not given its consent for its territory and airspace to be used to carry out attacks against targets in the Russian Federation".
And Ukraine's Tykhyi said "there is no truth in Moscow's latest set of falsehoods accusing Ukraine of preparing attacks against Russia from the territory of Latvia".
There is growing concern in the three Baltic states on the easternmost flank of Nato that Moscow is planning major provocations to test the resolve of the military alliance.
Last year, more Nato countries agreed to move troops and fighter jets eastwards after more than a dozen drones had entered the airspace of Poland, another member of the alliance.
By Faig Mahmudov