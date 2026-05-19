Arsenal win Premier League title for first time in 22 years

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Arsenal have secured their first Premier League title in 22 years after Manchester City played out a 1–1 away draw against AFC Bournemouth, News.Az reports.

Manchester City needed to beat Bournemouth on Tuesday night to take the title race to the final day of the season, but Pep Guardiola’s side failed to do so.

Erling Haaland’s 95th-minute equaliser was not enough to deny Arsenal, after Eli Junior Kroupi’s first-half goal for Bournemouth.

That result means Arsenal, who are sitting on 82 points with one match remaining, can no longer be caught, and celebrations in north London can now begin.

There could still be more success to come. Arsenal remain in contention to win the Champions League for the first time in their history.

A victory over Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest on May 30 would complete a historic double, making this potentially the greatest season in the club’s history.

News.Az