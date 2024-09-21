"Cards Against Humanity" creators sue Elon Musk’s SpaceX

+ ↺ − 16 px

The creators of the irreverent party game "Cards Against Humanity" are suing Elon Musk's SpaceX for $15 million, alleging that the company illegally dumped "gravel, tractors, and space garbage" on their pristine property.

A lawsuit filed in Texas on Thursday said SpaceX had invaded property owned by the game company, which sits next to its Starbase, and "treated it as its own for at least six months," News.Az reports, citing foreign media. "Elon Musk's SpaceX was building some space thing nearby, and he figured he could just dump his shit all over our gorgeous plot of land without asking," read a website detailing the lawsuit."After we caught him, SpaceX gave us a 12-hour ultimatum to accept a lowball offer for less than half our land's value."The company said it declined the offer and began legal action.Cards Against Humanity is a game based on amusing and irreverent answers by players to topics suggested by the cards.The company relied on crowdfunding for the game's initial development in 2010. It uses a series of pranks and stunts highlighting what it says are injustices as part of its marketing strategy.At the heart of the suit is a parcel of land on the US-Mexico border that Cards Against Humanity LLC bought in 2017 in an effort to stymie the construction of a border wall pledged by then-president Donald Trump, using thousands of $15 pledges from users.

News.Az