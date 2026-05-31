Alen Simonyan calls for peaceful coexistence and development of trade with Azerbaijan - VIDEO

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Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan has spoken in favor of normalizing relations between Yerevan and Baku, stressing the need to move from military confrontation to economic and social cooperation, News.Az reports, citing 1News.Az.

Simonyan emphasized that Armenia and Azerbaijan should move toward peaceful coexistence, the development of trade, and the establishment of pragmatic relations.

According to him, under the current circumstances, it is important to abandon the logic of confrontation and focus on the opportunities that peace, communications, and economic ties could open for the two countries.

News.Az