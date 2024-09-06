'China hopes U.S. keeps climate policies stable'

+ ↺ − 16 px

During their meeting on Friday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed hope that the U.S. will maintain stable climate policies, as he spoke with John Podesta, senior advisor to President Joe Biden on international climate policy, News.Az reports citing CGTN .

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, reaffirmed China's promise to implement its climate policies and realize its goals.He also hoped the U.S. side would respect China's concerns.Podesta affirmed that coping with climate change is a key part of the U.S.-China relationship, and the cooperation between the two sides will benefit people in both countries and the rest of the world.The U.S. is willing to strengthen communications with China and establish constructive cooperation, he added.

News.Az