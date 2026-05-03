Nato seeks clarity as Trump orders troop withdrawal from Germany

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Nato is currently working to understand the details of a unilateral US decision to withdraw 5,000 troops from Germany.

This redeployment, ordered by President Donald Trump, follows a public feud with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz over the handling of the war with Iran, News.Az reports, citing The Guardian.

While the Pentagon expects the withdrawal to take place over the next six to twelve months, Trump has suggested that future cuts could go significantly further than the initial 5,000 personnel.

The German government has described the move as anticipated, using the announcement to emphasize the need for Europe to strengthen its own defense pillar and invest more in shared security. This comes as Nato allies recently agreed to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP to address threats from Russia. However, the lack of coordination regarding the withdrawal has caused concern within the alliance, with Nato spokesperson Allison Hart noting that they are still seeking specifics on the US force posture.

In Washington, the decision faces significant pushback from prominent Republican lawmakers, including Senator Roger Wicker and Representative Mike Rogers. They warned that prematurely cutting forces risks undermining deterrence and sending a dangerous signal to Vladimir Putin, regardless of European spending increases. The withdrawal may also trigger a conflict with Congress, which previously set a legal benchmark requiring troop strength in Europe to remain above 76,000.

Beyond troop movements, European capitals are increasingly worried about the postponement of US arms sales. Reports indicate that the Trump administration has warned allies of long delivery delays as the Pentagon prioritizes replenishing stockpiles for the Iran war and approving multi-billion dollar sales to Middle Eastern allies. Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts to end the conflict with Iran remains stalled, further complicated by a fresh wave of Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon.

News.Az