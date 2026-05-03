Medical workers under fire as "double-tap" strikes devastate Lebanon

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After an airstrike hits, paramedics rush in and then it hits again. It leaves health workers dead and survivors afraid to respond.

The practice of repeated strikes on one location is raising urgent questions under international law, News.Az reports, citing Deutsche Welle.

Since the war between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah started in March, the Israeli military has carried out 147 strikes on healthcare workers or facilities in Lebanon, according to the World Health Organization. These attacks have killed at least 100 medics and injured over 200, including teams hit while responding to casualties at the same site.

News.Az