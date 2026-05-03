Germany to return rare Irritator dinosaur skull to Brazil

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A 113-million-year-old fossilized skull is at the center of a landmark restitution agreement between Germany and Brazil.

The Stuttgart State Museum of Natural History, which acquired the Irritator challengeri specimen in 1991, has agreed to hand the fossil over to its country of origin following years of scientific and public pressure, News.Az reports, citing The Guardian.

This move is being hailed as a major achievement in the broader context of global restitution efforts and ethical science.

The fossil belongs to a genus of spinosaurid, which were large meat-eating dinosaurs characterized by crocodile-like snouts. When paleontologists first studied the skull in 1996, they famously named it Irritator because they found the snout had been artificially lengthened with plaster by commercial collectors, a discovery that caused the researchers significant frustration during the cleaning process. Despite this tampering, the skull remains the most complete spinosaurid specimen ever discovered, holding immense scientific and cultural value.

The controversy surrounding the skull stems from a 1942 Brazilian law stating that all fossils found within the country belong to the state. Since 1990, the export of such specimens has required specific permits and partnerships with Brazilian institutions, requirements that the Irritator skull did not appear to meet. The campaign for its return gained global momentum through an open letter signed by 263 international experts and an online petition supported by over 34,000 members of the public. Critics argued that keeping the specimen in Germany was an example of neo-colonial research practices, where resources are extracted from the Global South without benefiting local scientists or heritage.

A joint declaration released this month by the German and Brazilian governments framed the handover as a positive step toward mutual scientific benefit. While no specific date has been set for the return, Brazilian paleontologists have welcomed the announcement as a sign of progress toward a more ethical science that respects national laws and identities. This case follows the 2023 return of the Ubirajara fossil and sets a significant precedent for how international museums handle specimens with contested origins through diplomatic cooperation.

News.Az