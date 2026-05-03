Iran defies world: wave of executions escalates

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As Iran’s new wave of executions continues, the judiciary chief, defying international calls to halt them, vows no leniency and dismisses 'arrogant' foreign critics.

Iran has executed two more individuals on charges of “spying for Israel”, as a new wave of executions continues in the country, News.Az reports, citing Euro News.

The development comes as Iran’s judiciary chief dismissed international pressure to halt executions, saying authorities would show “no leniency” in carrying out sentences.

According to Iranian media, Yaqoub Karimpour and Nasser Bakarzadeh were executed after being convicted of cooperation with Israel.

Iran’s judiciary claimed that Karimpour had “effectively cooperated” with Mossad during the 12-day war of June 2025, transmitting sensitive national information to Israel’s intelligence service. Their death sentences had been upheld by Iran’s Supreme Court.The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) had previously warned of the pair’s imminent execution. The group identified Karimpour as a follower of the Yarsan religious minority, also known as Ahl-e Haqq (People of Truth) and Bakarzadeh as a Kurdish political prisoner.

According to HRANA, Karimpour, 41 years old, was arrested in June 2025 and throughout his detention was denied access to a lawyer and visits from his family. He was kept for about two months under security and pressured to obtain forced confessions.

Nasser Bakrzadeh was arrested in December 2023 and was several times sentenced to death by the Urmia Revolutionary Court on the charge of 'espionage for Israel'.

A recently released audio file attributed to him from inside Urmia prison quoted him as saying, "Every moment I see my own death." Iran's judiciary has claimed that he collected the details of senior political and religious figures, as well as the coordinates of key locations, including the Natanz area, and sent them to a Mossad officer.

In recent weeks, in parallel with US and Israeli military attacks, the Iranian authorities have executed a significant number of detainees accused of 'espionage'. The Hengaw human rights organisation has reported that at least 26 prisoners were executed in Iranian prisons in April 2026 alone.

According to the organisation, at least 14 political prisoners and one woman were among those put to death.Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, the head of Iran's judiciary, recently responded to international criticism and pressure by saying, "The political apparatus and propaganda of the aggressor enemy say that 'such-and-such a criminal must not be brought to account for his actions and executed.' Who are you to use such rhetoric?

We will certainly not show negligence or leniency in prosecuting and legally punishing any criminal whose hands are stained with the blood of our people, and we pay no attention to the bluster of the arrogant powers and their propaganda mouthpieces."International human rights organisations, along with the UN human rights office, have repeatedly voiced concern over the wave of executions in Iran and the authorities' use of them to spread fear within society.

News.Az