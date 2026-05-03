Academy Awards set strict human-only limits on AI for 99th Oscars

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The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has introduced new rules for the 99th Academy Awards, explicitly disqualifying AI-created actors from eligibility.

Academy president Lynette Howell Taylor emphasized that human authorship must remain at the center of the creative process, stating that acting performances must be demonstrably performed by humans with their consent, News.Az reports, citing Deutsche Welle.

This ruling effectively excludes digital performers like the AI-generated "actress" Tilly Norwood and addresses the use of digital recreations, such as the AI version of Val Kilmer seen in recent trailers.

The guidelines extend to the writing process as well, requiring screenplays to be entirely human-authored to qualify for an Oscar. While AI tools are permitted during production, the Academy clarified that their use will neither help nor harm a film's chances, provided human creativity remains central. To ensure compliance, the Academy may request additional verification from filmmakers regarding the human origins of their submissions.

Beyond AI, the Academy announced significant shifts in the international feature category. Films can now qualify by winning top awards at major festivals like Cannes, Berlin, Busan, Venice, or Toronto, bypassing the traditional requirement for national body submissions. This change aims to help critical works from authoritarian states. Additionally, the film itself—rather than the country—will be considered the nominee, with the director's name included on the statuette plaque.

Finally, the Academy updated its acting category rules to allow performers to receive multiple nominations within the same category for different roles. These collective changes are set to take effect for the ceremony scheduled for March 2027.

News.Az