Confirmed : United's lineup against Bournemouth

Manchester United's lineup is set for their final match before Christmas, as the Reds face an in-form Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

Sunday’s clash is the seventh game in a busy December schedule of nine matches for Ruben Amorim’s side across three different competitions, News.Az citing the Manchester United official site.With that in mind, our head coach has shuffled his pack again, making six changes from Thursday night’s Carabao Cup quarter-final defeat at Tottenham.Andre Onana returns in goal to continue his ever-present record in the Premier League this season, after giving way to Altay Bayindir for cup duty at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.Harry Maguire and Tyrell Malacia come into the side in place of Leny Yoro, who is among the substitutes, and Victor Lindelof, who was withdrawn just before half-time against Tottenham with an injury problem. The Swede is not involved today.In midfield, Kobbie Mainoo makes his first start since 7 December against Nottingham Forest, as Christian Eriksen drops to the bench.The in-form Amad is restored to the line-up in place of Antony and Joshua Zirkzee, who scored as a sub at Spurs last time out, will lead the line with Rasmus Hojlund among the back-up brigade.Matthijs de Ligt, who missed the midweek trip to north London through illness, is still sick and Marcus Rashford is again not involved in the matchday squad.Ruben told Sky Sports: "Matta [Matthijs] is still sick and Harry we just saved him from that game [Thursday], because he did the first 90 minutes for a long time [at City] and we have to be careful with this kind of player. Josh [Zirkzee] he did really well in the last game and we need fresh legs. Onana returns to the Premier League, so everything has a purpose and we are ready for this game."Mason Mount will be sidelined for several weeks due to another injury setback, after being withdrawn in the 14th minute of last Sunday’s Manchester derby victory. Luke Shaw is still continuing his recovery from injury.United: Onana; Mazraoui, Maguire, Martinez; Dalot, Ugarte, Mainoo, Malacia; Amad, Fernandes (c); Zirkzee.Substitutes: Bayindir, Evans, Yoro, Casemiro, Collyer, Eriksen, Antony, Garnacho, Hojlund.

