Osimhen battled on with broken arm in Liverpool defeat

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Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen played through the first half of his team’s heavy Champions League defeat to Liverpool despite suffering a broken arm, the club has confirmed.

Osimhen took a knock to his right arm during the first half of the 4–0 loss at Anfield, which saw Liverpool overturn a 1–0 first‑leg deficit to win 4–1 on aggregate and reach the quarterfinals, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The Nigerian forward stayed on the pitch until halftime but could not continue after the break. Medical examinations confirmed a fractured right forearm, and a cast was applied, with a decision on possible surgery expected in the coming days.

The night was particularly tough for Galatasaray, as midfielder Noa Lang also suffered a serious thumb injury requiring surgery following a collision later in the match.

Liverpool’s dominant win sets up a Champions League quarterfinal against defending champions Paris Saint‑Germain, while Galatasaray will regroup for domestic fixtures as they deal with the setbacks.

News.Az