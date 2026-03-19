Lionel Messi scores milestone 900th goal, joining Ronaldo

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Lionel Messi scored his 900th career goal, but Inter Miami was eliminated from the CONCACAF Champions Cup by Nashville SC on Wednesday.

Messi opened the scoring in the seventh minute in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with a shot set up by Sergio Reguilon, marking a historic milestone for the Argentine star, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Despite Messi’s landmark goal, Miami couldn’t secure a win. Cristian Espinoza struck in the second half for Nashville, taking advantage of a rebound to fire into the far post, and the visitors advanced to the quarterfinals on the away-goals tiebreaker after the 1–1 draw.

Nashville will now face either Philadelphia Union or Mexico’s Club America in the quarterfinals. Messi, second only to Cristiano Ronaldo with 965 career goals, continues to cement his place among football’s all-time greats, even as Miami’s title defense ended abruptly.

News.Az