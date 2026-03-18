WNBA players set to earn first $1M salaries

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The WNBA and the Women's National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) have reached a verbal agreement on a new collective bargaining deal, marking a historic step for the league as it prepares for its 30th season.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said the agreement underscores a shared commitment to the growth of the league and player empowerment, while WNBPA leaders highlighted how the deal sets a new standard for salaries, benefits, and revenue sharing, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

The new CBA is expected to tie salaries to league revenue growth, potentially awarding players the WNBA’s first $1 million salaries, improving housing, retirement benefits, and professional standards across the league.

Executive Director Terri Carmichael Jackson emphasized that the deal strengthens the collective voice of players, while stars like Nneka Ogwumike, Breanna Stewart, and Alysha Clark celebrated the transformative impact on current and future players.

Training camp will open April 19, with the regular season starting May 8, ensuring the 2026 schedule remains unaffected. Both sides will now finalize the term sheet, pending ratification by the players and the league’s board.

News.Az