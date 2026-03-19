Iran confirms World Cup participation but avoids US venues

Mehdi Taj, president of the Iranian Football Federation, says his nation will not play its FIFA World Cup group fixtures in the US due to security fears/AFP

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Iran’s national football team will participate in the FIFA World Cup 2026 but plans to “boycott” matches scheduled in the United States, the Iranian Football Federation confirmed.

FFIRI President Mehdi Taj said the team is negotiating with FIFA to move its group-stage games to Mexico, citing security concerns following escalating tensions with the US, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Iran, one of the first nations to qualify, is currently holding a training camp in Turkiye and will play two friendlies there. The team is set to face Nigeria and Costa Rica in an invitational tournament relocated from Jordan due to regional conflicts.

Taj stressed: “We will boycott America, but we will not boycott the World Cup.” Mexico has expressed willingness to host Iran’s matches against New Zealand, Belgium, and Egypt, pending FIFA approval. FIFA has stated it is in contact with Iran and aims for all teams to compete as scheduled while ensuring safety.

Player safety has been a key concern, highlighted by the recent asylum cases of Iranian women’s national team members in Australia. FIFPRO’s Asia-Pacific president emphasized that FIFA must assess and mitigate all human rights and security risks for players and fans.

News.Az