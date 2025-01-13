Engin Ozer: Israel incapable of waging war against Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Renowned Turkish expert Engin Ozer has unequivocally stated that Israel does not possess the capacity to engage in a military conflict with Türkiye, dismissing any notion of such a scenario. "Israel simply cannot take on a war with Türkiye—neither militarily nor strategically. This is not even a topic of serious discussion," he said in an exclusive comment to News.Az .

Turkish expert Engin Ozer

According to the expert, Israel’s limitations stem not only from its lack of military resources for such a confrontation but also from its geopolitical position as a non-NATO member. Furthermore, Ozer emphasized that any hypothetical conflict would require substantial support from allies like the United States, including access to Turkish military bases such as Incirlik, located in eastern Türkiye."Netanyahu appears to be crafting a narrative to pressure Türkiye," Ozer suggested. "If Türkiye denies the use of its bases for allied operations against Iran, it could be unfairly accused of supporting terrorism. In such a scenario, Erdoğan might be labeled 'terrorist number one,' creating a misleading perception that Türkiye is obstructing the fight against Iran."Despite these tensions, Ozer stressed that a war between Israel and Türkiye is implausible. On the contrary, economic ties between the two nations continue to grow. He highlighted how trade routes involving Palestinian territories have become instrumental in sustaining bilateral commerce, with goods being transported through central Palestine, bypassing the Gaza Strip."Let me be clear: there will never be a war between Israel and Türkiye. Israel cannot afford such a conflict, and the economic relationship between the two countries remains robust," Ozer concluded.

News.Az