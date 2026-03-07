U.S. temporarily allows India to resume Russian oil purchases

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States has temporarily allowed India to resume purchases of Russian oil for a period of 30 days as global energy markets face increasing pressure due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The temporary waiver comes amid disruptions in global oil supplies and growing concerns about volatility in energy markets. Officials in Washington reportedly decided to ease restrictions in order to stabilize global supply and prevent further spikes in oil prices, News.az reports, citing OSINTdefender Telegram channel.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Iran hits US embassy in Baghdad - VIDEO

Residents of Dubai move outside after missile alerts - EXSLUSIVE

Video shows U.S. HIMARS launching missiles at Iran - VIDEO

US condemns Iranian drone attack on Azerbaijan

India had previously reduced its purchases of Russian crude under pressure from the United States and its Western partners following the escalation of the Russia–Ukraine war. However, the new geopolitical crisis in the Middle East has forced policymakers to reassess short-term energy priorities.

According to analysts, the temporary decision reflects growing concerns that disruptions in key maritime routes and regional instability could threaten the steady flow of oil to global markets.

The Middle East remains one of the most critical regions for global energy supplies. Any escalation in the region — especially around key maritime chokepoints such as the Strait of Hormuz — can have immediate consequences for global oil prices and energy security.

Energy market observers say the U.S. decision highlights the delicate balance Washington is trying to maintain: continuing pressure on Russia while at the same time preventing a supply shock that could destabilize global markets.

India is one of the world’s largest oil importers and has become a major buyer of discounted Russian crude since 2022. A temporary resumption of these purchases could help stabilize supply chains during the current period of geopolitical uncertainty.

Experts note that the waiver is limited in scope and duration. The United States is expected to review the situation again after the 30-day period, depending on developments in the Middle East and the broader global energy market.

News.Az