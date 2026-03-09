+ ↺ − 16 px

Since regaining its independence, Azerbaijan has placed particular emphasis on youth policy. This focus is not incidental.

As Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader of Azerbaijan, emphasized, “Youth are our future,” highlighting the importance of prioritizing the development of younger generations. Guided by this vision, the state has systematically supported the physical and moral development of children and youth, recognizing that nurturing well-rounded, patriotic citizens is central to national security and sustainable development. Today, Azerbaijan can confidently state that the foundations of its youth policy were laid by Heydar Aliyev and are being successfully continued under President Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.

Official statistics indicate that approximately 22.5 percent of the population falls within the 14–29 age group, underscoring the critical need for policies that support their comprehensive development. The government actively implements programs to monitor demographic trends, strengthen civic engagement, and address the challenges faced by children and youth in both urban and rural areas. These policies reflect consistent state-level attention to youth wellbeing, while presidential decrees have ensured sustained institutional support for these initiatives.

From 2005 to 2009, the first State Program on Youth was implemented, focusing on education, physical health, and moral development. In 2007, Azerbaijan declared the Year of Youth, emphasizing the importance of national youth development. In addition, the State Program on the Education of Azerbaijani Youth Abroad (2007–2015) created opportunities for international education, enabling young Azerbaijanis to gain global experience and return as qualified professionals. These measures demonstrate that youth development in Azerbaijan is embedded in legislation, reinforced by state programs, and aimed at creating a highly skilled, patriotic, and internationally competitive generation.

Azerbaijan has also aligned its policies with international standards by ratifying the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and its optional protocols, ensuring that national youth policy corresponds with global best practices. The combination of domestic legislation and international engagement provides a strong framework for both physical and moral education.

The government’s statistical compendium, Children in Azerbaijan, provides detailed demographic data, including birth rates, school enrollment, and vaccination coverage, forming a foundation for monitoring youth wellbeing. The youth segment aged 14–29 represents a significant share of the population, reinforcing the need for programs that promote physical health, education, and civic engagement. By 2023, more than 23,000 young people had benefited from life skills and career guidance programs through youth centers and youth houses, reflecting a systematic approach to holistic development.

The state actively promotes sports as a key component of physical development. In 2022, more than 16,000 young athletes from children and youth sports schools competed in 23 national championships across 14 sports categories, collectively winning 927 medals. Investment in sports infrastructure, including stadiums, youth sports schools, and training centers, ensures access to physical activity for both urban and rural populations. These initiatives aim not only to improve physical health but also to prepare competitive athletes capable of representing Azerbaijan at national and international events.

The results of this physical and moral preparation became evident during the 44-day Patriotic War, when young individuals demonstrated both physical resilience and moral courage, reflecting the outcomes of systematic state support and educational programs.

Education remains a key instrument for moral and intellectual development. Schools provide instruction in history, national culture, and civic values, fostering patriotism and ethical responsibility. After completing formal education, youth development programs offered through career centers and youth houses provide training in life skills, entrepreneurship, and civic engagement. By 2023, 15 youth centers and 32 youth houses had provided programs to more than 23,000 participants.

Internationally, Azerbaijani youth have actively participated in forums such as the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum, the GUAM Youth Forum, the World Turkic Youth Union, and the Great Silk Road International Youth Union, reflecting their growing presence on the global stage.

The moral and patriotic upbringing of children begins within the family. Azerbaijani families emphasize love for the homeland, national values, and civic responsibility. This foundation is reinforced through formal education and youth programs, ensuring that children grow into well-rounded citizens. Educators in primary, secondary, and higher education institutions bear significant responsibility for instilling national, moral, and civic values, directly contributing to the development of young people capable of integrating into society as informed and ethical citizens.

Despite these achievements, challenges remain in expanding healthcare access, addressing rural-urban disparities in sports participation, and providing inclusive programs for youth with disabilities. Future strategies aim to consolidate existing achievements, strengthen international cooperation, and further integrate young people into Azerbaijan’s socio-economic development. Statistical monitoring and international collaboration will continue to support effective policy implementation and sustainable youth development.

The physical and moral development of children and youth in Azerbaijan reflects a historically grounded, strategically planned, and data-driven national policy. From Heydar Aliyev's foundational vision to contemporary state programs under President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan demonstrates a long-term commitment to fostering a healthy, patriotic, and skilled younger generation. Statistical data, international engagement, and real-world outcomes, including the demonstrated valor of young people in national defens, confirm that state policy has successfully integrated physical, moral, and educational development. Azerbaijan’s youth are well prepared to contribute meaningfully to national development, ensuring the country’s future security, prosperity, and cultural continuity. The material was prepared with the financial support of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

News.Az