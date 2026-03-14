Azerbaijan promotes statehood, national traditions, science, and culture at home and abroad

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Azerbaijan has made significant strides in promoting its statehood history, national traditions, scientific achievements, and cultural heritage both domestically and internationally. Through a combination of educational programs, cultural festivals, museum initiatives, and international collaborations, the country continues to highlight its rich history and vibrant culture to audiences worldwide.

Azerbaijan’s statehood history is a cornerstone of its national identity. The country has undertaken numerous initiatives to ensure that both citizens and the international community understand the historical foundations of the Azerbaijani state, News.Az reports.

At the local level, institutions such as the Azerbaijan National History Museum, Gobustan Rock Art Cultural Landscape, and the Palace of the Shirvanshahs serve as key venues for preserving and exhibiting historical artifacts. These sites not only attract domestic visitors but also international tourists, providing a tangible connection to the country’s historical roots. Additionally, national holidays such as Independence Day (May 28), Day of Restoration of Independence (October 18), and National Salvation Day (June 15) are celebrated widely, reinforcing awareness of Azerbaijan’s historical journey and the milestones that shaped modern statehood.

Educational initiatives are also central to promoting statehood history. Schools and universities include courses on Azerbaijani history, offering seminars and workshops to engage students in understanding the evolution of governance and national identity. Publications by state and private publishers further contribute to this effort, providing books and journals that explore historical topics in depth.

Gobustan Rock Art Cultural Landscape

On the international stage, Azerbaijan leverages its historical heritage through global platforms. Several cultural and historical landmarks, including Gobustan Rock Art and Icherisheher (Old City), are recognized on UNESCO’s World Heritage List, ensuring global acknowledgment and protection. Azerbaijani embassies and cultural centers abroad organize exhibitions, presentations, and conferences to showcase the country’s historical achievements. Furthermore, Azerbaijani scholars regularly participate in international forums and academic conferences to discuss historical diplomacy, governance, and cultural heritage.

Azerbaijan has also prioritized the preservation and promotion of its rich national traditions. At the local level, festivals such as Novruz, traditional folk art events, and regional celebrations of music, dance, and equestrian sports serve as vibrant platforms for showcasing Azerbaijani customs. Cultural centers in districts and cities throughout the country host workshops, performances, and exhibitions, ensuring that traditional crafts, music, and rituals remain a living part of society.

Educational institutions play a vital role as well. Schools conduct lessons on national traditions, while universities offer courses in ethnography, cultural studies, and folklore. Young people are also engaged through extracurricular activities and competitions focused on heritage preservation.

Internationally, Azerbaijan’s national traditions have gained recognition and visibility. Elements of Azerbaijani culture, including carpet weaving, mugham music, and Novruz celebrations, are inscribed on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List. This recognition has helped raise global awareness of Azerbaijan’s traditions. Cultural exchanges, exhibitions, and folk performances are regularly organized abroad, offering international audiences the opportunity to experience Azerbaijani music, dance, and crafts firsthand.

Science and education are equally vital components of Azerbaijan’s national development strategy. Domestically, the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) spearheads research initiatives, organizes conferences, and publishes scientific works to promote research and innovation. Educational programs in schools and universities provide students with hands-on opportunities in laboratories, workshops, and research competitions.

The Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences

Programs for young researchers, such as the Young Researcher Competition and innovation contests, encourage scientific creativity and foster a culture of inquiry. These initiatives cultivate talent within the country and prepare the next generation of Azerbaijani scientists and innovators to meet global challenges.

Azerbaijan’s cultural scene is diverse and dynamic. Domestically, institutions such as the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater and the National Cinema Center of Azerbaijan showcase the country’s artistic achievements. Cultural festivals, including the Baku International Film Festival, art exhibitions, and national celebrations, provide regular platforms for artists, performers, and creators to present their work to local audiences.

Literature and journalism also contribute significantly to cultural promotion. Azerbaijani publishing houses release works on national culture, history, and the arts, ensuring that both contemporary and traditional expressions of Azerbaijani identity are widely accessible.

Globally, Azerbaijani culture is represented through international film festivals, art exhibitions, and music performances. Folk ensembles and mugham musicians regularly perform abroad, introducing international audiences to the country’s rich musical and artistic traditions. Azerbaijani visual artists and sculptors also participate in international exhibitions, gaining recognition and promoting the nation’s creative heritage.

Azerbaijan’s multi-faceted approach to promoting statehood, national traditions, science, and culture reflects its commitment to both preserving its heritage and presenting it to the world. From local initiatives in museums, schools, and cultural centers to international collaborations, UNESCO recognitions, and global festivals, the country has created a comprehensive framework that strengthens national identity while fostering international understanding.

Through these ongoing efforts, Azerbaijan continues to position itself as a country that values its past, celebrates its traditions, invests in scientific progress, and shares its cultural wealth globally. This holistic approach not only enriches the lives of Azerbaijani citizens but also enhances the nation’s visibility and influence on the world stage.

The material was prepared with the financial support of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

News.Az