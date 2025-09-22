First Azerbaijan International Investment Forum kicks off in Baku

Assistant to the President and Head of the Department of Economic Issues and Innovative Development Policy of the Presidential Administration, Shahmar Movsumov, read out President Ilham Aliyev’s address to the participants.

The forum provides a unique platform to explore investment opportunities in countries located at the strategic crossroads of East and West and to shape the future of global trade and sustainable supply chains. Participants will gain valuable insights into emerging paradigms of global competitiveness while also establishing high-level connections, concluding strategic agreements, and forging new partnerships.

The event includes plenary sessions, institutional and panel discussions, thematic dialogues, and an exhibition showcasing Azerbaijan’s investment potential.

The two-day program will address regional cooperation and investment prospects across key sectors, including energy, transportation, industry, agriculture, digital development, healthcare, and real estate.

On the first day, a plenary session and four panel discussions will take place, focusing on topics such as strategic regional integration, transit opportunities, energy and infrastructure projects, innovation, green energy, real estate, urban planning, and sustainable development. The second day will feature panel sessions dedicated to public-private partnerships, finance, healthcare, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals and digital health, agriculture, agribusiness, the food industry, industrialization, small and medium-sized enterprises, the green transition, and inclusive entrepreneurship.