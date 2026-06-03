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TransAlta to buy Blackstone-backed Colorado peaking plants for $1 billion

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TransAlta to buy Blackstone-backed Colorado peaking plants for $1 billion
Source: BBC

TransAlta Corp (TA.TO), opens new tab ​said on Wednesday it ‌will acquire two natural gas-fired peaking facilities near ​Denver, Colorado, from Blackstone(BX.N), opens new tab for ​about $1 billion.

The assets, Mountain ⁠Peak Power and Canyon ​Peak Power, have a ​combined capacity of 318 megawatts and are fully contracted under ​long-term tolling agreements ​with investment-grade customers for more than ‌25 ⁠years, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

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The facilities are expected to generate about $80 million in annual adjusted core ​profit ​and ⁠roughly $33 million in free cash flow, ​with additional upside ​from ⁠performance incentives.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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