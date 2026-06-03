TransAlta to buy Blackstone-backed Colorado peaking plants for $1 billion
Source: BBC
TransAlta Corp (TA.TO), opens new tab said on Wednesday it will acquire two natural gas-fired peaking facilities near Denver, Colorado, from Blackstone(BX.N), opens new tab for about $1 billion.
The assets, Mountain Peak Power and Canyon Peak Power, have a combined capacity of 318 megawatts and are fully contracted under long-term tolling agreements with investment-grade customers for more than 25 years, News.az reports, citing Reuters.
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The facilities are expected to generate about $80 million in annual adjusted core profit and roughly $33 million in free cash flow, with additional upside from performance incentives.
By Faig Mahmudov