Footage of the crash killed Footballer Diogo Jota
Photo: Open Source
Footage has emerged from the tragic car crash that claimed the life of Portuguese footballer Diogo Jota, News.Az reports.
The vehicle driven by Jota was completely destroyed in the blaze. The video shows the car engulfed in flames and burned beyond recognition.
Authorities are currently investigating the incident. No official statement has been made regarding the cause of the accident.