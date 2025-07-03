Liverpool forward Diogo Jota killed in car crash

Jota's 26-year-old brother, Andre Silva, was also killed in the accident. He was a footballer with Liga Portugal 2 side Penafiel.

Sky Sports has received confirmation of Jota's death from the Guardia Civil in Zamora where the accident took place.

They added in a statement that the accident happened at 12.30am local time (11.30pm BST) on the A-52 motorway in the municipality of Cernadilla, Zamora.

The statement adds that the car left the road and caught fire after a tyre burst while overtaking.

Jota had married his long-term partner less than two weeks ago, and has three children.

Porto, where both Jota and his brother had played, said: "Porto is in mourning. It is with shock and deep regret that we send our most sincere condolences to the family and friends of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, who was also our youth player. May they rest in peace."