"G20" named word of 2025 in South Africa

+ ↺ − 16 px

The term "G20" was the most frequently used word in South Africa in 2025, the Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) said on Tuesday, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

PanSALB said it worked with media research company Focal Points to analyze frequency data and discovered that "G20" featured prominently in the "reputable print, broadcast and online media."

According to PanSALB, the selection process involved shortlisting candidates based on authentic language usage. "G20" emerged as the most dominant keyword largely due to South Africa's role as the G20 presidency in 2025 and its hosting of the G20 Leaders' Summit.

The terms "Government of National Unity" and "Tariffs" ranked second and third, respectively, reflecting key political developments, international engagements and socioeconomic debates that shaped the country during the year, the agency added.

PanSALB is an organization mandated to promote multilingualism, develop and preserve South Africa's 12 official languages, and protect language rights.

News.Az