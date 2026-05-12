UK and Azerbaijan expanded defence cooperation over the past four years, Fergus Auld says

UK and Azerbaijan expanded defence cooperation over the past four years, Fergus Auld says

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The United Kingdom and Azerbaijan significantly expanded cooperation in defence, investment and reconstruction projects during the past four years, the outgoing British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld said in his farewell remarks.

The ambassador noted that the UK has remained Azerbaijan’s largest source of foreign investment for more than three decades and stressed growing cooperation in clean energy, infrastructure, transport and professionalservices, News.Az reports.

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Mr Auld highlighted British participation in reconstruction and demining activities in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, saying British companies and organisations contributed to development projects, mine clearance operations and renewable energy initiatives.

Among the projects mentioned was bp’s solar energy project in Jabrayil, which the ambassador said would create jobs and support clean energy production.

The diplomat also underlined progress in defence and security ties, including the deployment of a resident UK Defence Attaché, the lifting of the British arms embargo on Azerbaijan and expanded cybersecurity cooperation.

According to the ambassador, bilateral ties reached a new level in August 2025 when the United Kingdom and Azerbaijan agreed to elevate relations to a Strategic Partnership based on defence and security, trade and investment, as well as innovation and education.

News.Az