Ukrainian drones strike Russian gas facility 1,500 kilometres from border, Zelensky says

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Ukrainian drones have struck a gas industry facility in Russia’s Orenburg region, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, describing it as a target located more than 1,500 kilometres from Ukraine’s border.

Zelensky confirmed the attack in an evening address but did not identify the specific facility or detail the extent of the damage. Ukrainian forces have not publicly commented on the operation, News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Independent.

Russian regional officials said air defences intercepted several drones during the attack. Governor Evgeny Solntsev said nine drones were downed over the region and falling debris damaged residential infrastructure including a house, a school and a kindergarten. He added that there were no casualties and did not report damage to industrial sites.

Independent Russian media reported that drones were shot down near industrial facilities linked to the region’s energy and defence sectors, including an area close to the Strela production plant, which manufactures components for military aircraft and missiles. Another report suggested that a large oil refinery in the region may have been hit, though this was not officially confirmed.

Ukrainian military sources also said further strikes were carried out on Russian positions in occupied parts of Donetsk region following the end of a temporary ceasefire. Targets reportedly included ammunition storage, radar systems, fuel depots and air defence equipment.

Russian-installed authorities in Donetsk reported continued attacks after the ceasefire ended, while Ukrainian commanders said drone operations were ongoing deep inside Russian-controlled territory. Russian strikes on Ukraine also continued, with casualties reported in several areas following the expiry of the ceasefire period.

News.Az