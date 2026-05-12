Trump calls for Barack Obama to be ‘imprisoned’ in late-night Truth Social posts

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Donald Trump has launched a series of late-night posts on Truth Social in which he made repeated attacks on former US president Barack Obama, including calls for prosecution and imprisonment.

On Monday night, Trump published more than 50 posts targeting political opponents, with Obama becoming one of his main focuses. In one repost, Obama was described as the “most DEMONIC FORCE in American politics in decades,” while Trump added calls for sweeping legal action, writing: “Arrest them all. Prosecute them all. Incarcerate them all at once for treachery, treason, and seditious conspiracy to overthrow the United States government. But first Barack Obama,” News.Az reports, citing Unilad.

Trump also shared and amplified claims from allied accounts alleging that Obama fabricated evidence of Russian interference in the 2016 election and accusing him of involvement in actions against Trump before that vote, including surveillance claims. He described these allegations as “the biggest political crime in American history,” though they remain unproven.

Further posts repeated accusations connected to Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server and referenced past intelligence disputes surrounding the 2016 election. Some of the content reshared by Trump included older news footage and commentary involving US intelligence officials.

The posts come amid long-standing political hostility between Trump and Obama. Trump has previously called Obama a “terrible president,” while Obama has criticised Trump’s conduct and rhetoric in public remarks. Obama has also expressed concern about political attacks involving his family, saying they had been unfairly drawn into political disputes.

Obama’s office has been contacted for comment.

News.Az