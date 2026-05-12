Russian strikes kill six in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk Region

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At least six people were killed in Russian strikes on the Dnipropetrovsk region in eastern Ukraine, according to regional authorities.

Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said on Telegram that two people died in a strike on an apartment building in the industrial city of Kryvyi Rih. He added that four more people were killed in an aerial bomb attack near the town of Synelnykove, located further northeast in the same region, News.Az reports, citing Miami Herald.

The attacks are part of continued Russian strikes on Ukrainian territory, which have repeatedly targeted both urban areas and infrastructure since the start of the conflict.

Local authorities said emergency services were responding to the sites of the strikes, while assessments of damage and casualties were ongoing.

News.Az