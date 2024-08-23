In Russia: Inmates demand two million dollars and a helicopter - DETAILS
By News.AzA dramatic incident has unfolded in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation , where a riot erupted at Correctional Facility No. 19 in the city of Surovikino. During a routine disciplinary committee meeting, inmates suddenly attacked the prison staff, taking several of them hostage. The event has shocked both the prison administration and law enforcement, especially since IK-19 was known as one of the most secure and well-managed prisons in the area.
The hostage-takers, reportedly no more than four, have made serious demands: they want two million dollars, a helicopter with a pilot, and a safe air corridor to the southeast. If their demands aren’t met, they’re threatening to kill the hostages. All four attackers are citizens of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan and have claimed allegiance to ISIS, the terrorist organization banned in Russia. This makes the situation even more volatile, as these extremists are known to go to any lengths to get what they want.
The identities of the suspected terrorists have been confirmed by media sources . They include Temur Khusinov, born in 1995; Rustamchon Navruzi, born in 2001; Ramzindin Toshev, born in 1995; and Nazirchon Toshov. All of them are currently serving sentences at this facility, and it’s believed their radical views may have developed during their time behind bars.
So far, it’s known that four prison staff members are being held as hostages. Their condition remains unclear, but the situation is obviously very tense. Reports are coming in that there have been casualties among the staff, with the death toll possibly reaching three. Among the injured is the prison warden, Andrey Devyatov, who managed to escape but suffered serious injuries, including blows to the head with a hammer and a bottle. He’s now in intensive care, and doctors are working to save his life. Three other staff members were also hospitalized, one of whom is in critical condition.
The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case, and investigators are exploring different angles, including possible corruption within the prison. There’s speculation that the inmates might have obtained the butterfly knives used in the attack by bribing officials. This is a big red flag, suggesting serious lapses in the prison's security and oversight.
IK-19 had long been regarded as a model facility for inmate conditions. The last inspection in May found no significant issues, and there had been no complaints from the prisoners. However, in recent years, there have been cases of corruption, with two deputy wardens arrested for accepting bribes. This casts a shadow over the prison’s reputation and raises questions about the need for stricter oversight and enhanced security measures.
It’s also worth noting that just two months before this incident, a decision was made to dial back security measures across Volgograd’s prisons, despite a similar hostage situation in Rostov’s pre-trial detention center in June. Now, IK-19 and its staff are under intense scrutiny from both law enforcement and the public.
The situation is still very much on edge. A mullah has been brought in from the Volgograd mosque to assist in negotiations with the terrorists. This is a crucial move since religious leaders often have influence over inmates and could be key in resolving this crisis. Meanwhile, law enforcement is preparing for a possible assault if talks don’t succeed.
The riot at IK-19 in Surovikino is a wake-up call, highlighting the urgent need for reforms in Russia’s penal system. Recent events have shown that current security measures and inmate control are falling short. A comprehensive approach is needed to prevent such incidents from happening again and to ensure that the prison system is capable of effectively managing such threats.