A hostage-taking occurred in Russia: one killed and several injured -PHOTO -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

In Colony No. 19 in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation, prisoners have taken hostages, reports News.Az, citing Russian media sources.

In the Volgograd region, prisoners of colony No. 19 took hostages, there are dead and wounded, - Russian media with reference to the Federal Penitentiary Service



The prisoners also said that they had homemade explosives, which they threatened to detonate, Russian public… pic.twitter.com/4Op94tcfEj — News.Az (@news_az) August 23, 2024

The hostage situation occurred during a disciplinary commission meeting. According to TASS, citing operational services, at least three prisoners were involved in the attack.According to Baza, four people were taken hostage. The Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) has confirmed the death of one employee. Baza reports three fatalities and at least two injured—an FSIN employee and a prisoner.Baza also reports that the attackers claimed affiliation with ISIS, but the credibility of this information has not yet been confirmed.FSIN stated that "measures are being taken to free the hostages" in IK-19 but has not disclosed further details. The road to IK-19 has been blocked, according to REN TV.In June, six prisoners took FSIN employees hostage in Detention Center No. 1 in Rostov-on-Don. Videos circulated on Telegram channels where the captors identified themselves as ISIS supporters. The detention center building was stormed by special forces, and the captors were killed. The FSIN employees were freed.Colony No. 19 is located in the city of Surovikino. It is a high-security men’s correctional facility.

News.Az