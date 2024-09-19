Iran’s first large foreign trade center to open in Armenia
Iran will open a large trade center in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, on October 1, officials announced on September 19 .
The 18,000-square-meter facility, developed in collaboration with Iran's Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), will be the first foreign-owned trade center in Yerevan. It is part of Iran's broader efforts to strengthen its presence in regional markets and promote its domestic products.
The new complex will feature an exhibition hall with 107 pavilions and a conference space for industry representatives. Additionally, the center will host festivals, meetings, and conferences.
"Pars Hilal Caspian Company, a private entity, with official approval from the Trade Promotion Organization of the Islamic Republic of Iran, has established this trade center in Armenia on an 18,000-square-meter plot to foster business relations and leverage the private sector’s potential in achieving the country’s export goals in one of the best business districts," the center stated.
The trade center will showcase businesses such as Iran Tobacco Company, national car manufacturer IKCO, Tehran-based Mihan Ice Cream, and various other local producers from the Iranian market.
Iran's Minister of Industry and key business representatives are expected to attend the opening ceremony on October 1.
The launch of this trade hub comes as part of Iran’s ongoing efforts to expand its economic influence in the region, especially amidst continued international sanctions.
Armenian officials have yet to comment on the potential economic impact of the center on local businesses or bilateral trade volumes.
