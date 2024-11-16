Israeli minister at COP29: “It is the moral duty of the entire world to be with us”

"First of all we are very happy to be here, in Azerbaijan, Baku. Thank you for your support, thank to the President of Azerbaijan Mr.Aliyev."

In an exclusive interview to News.Az against the backdrop of COP29, ongoing in Baku, capital of Azerbaijan said the Israeli minister for environmental protection Idit Silman.“Your support is very important for us”,- said Mrs.Silman.The politician emphasised, that the countries have got an excellent relationships.“Thank you for all, especially in these days, when there is a war in Israel”.The minister spoke about Israeli representation at COP29 and their goals:“We are here to show our innovation. We have come with 20 innovation companies, that show the Israeli Hightech, the innovation, the new solution to the world. We are a small country, but in innovation and as a startup nation we are not small at all”,- emphasised the minister.Mrs. Silman spoke also on her country’s real and role and sufficient capability to resolve various natural problems:“Our influence is known around the world. Especially in wastewater treatment. 20 companies from Israel are sharing knowledge, partnerships, collaboration between the countries, that is very important for us. Especially in the Middle East. And for the countries around the world”.“So we are very happy to be here. These are not easy days. We still have 101 hostage. These people are still in Gaza. We want them to be back at home. This is the moral duty of the entire world to be with us in this just war of ours”,-resumed the minister.

