"Media Literacy" Conference was held with Bakcell's innovative partnership

The "Media Literacy" conference, organized with Bakcell's innovative partnership, successfully concluded. The event featured discussions on the role of media literacy in modern times, the information ecosystem in the digital environment, and the impact of artificial intelligence on this area, News.Az reports.

The conference was recognized as a significant platform for strengthening professional dialogue in the field of media literacy and exchanging ideas on long-term collaboration opportunities.

During the conference, Bakcell awarded the winners of the intellectual competition. This initiative is part of Bakcell's consistent support for projects aimed at developing artificial intelligence, innovation, analytical thinking, and educational initiatives.

As an innovation partner, Bakcell supported the emphasis on the relationship between innovation and media literacy, as well as the inclusion of artificial intelligence and digital trends on the conference agenda.

News.Az