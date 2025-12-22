Media Agency holds conference titled “Digitalization, Artificial Intelligence, and Media Literacy”

As the conclusion of Media Literacy Week implemented by the Media Development Agency, a conference on the theme “Digitalization, Artificial Intelligence, and Media Literacy” was organized on December 22, News.Az reports citing Media Agency.

The conference, held with the aim of strengthening media literacy, ensuring the correct evaluation of information in the context of digital transformation, and discussing the impact of artificial intelligence technologies on the media environment, began with a stage presentation titled “In Search of True Friends in the Digital World” and the screening of a short video on media literacy.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Executive Director of the Media Development Agency, Ahmad Ismayilov, emphasized that the importance of media literacy is increasing further against the backdrop of accelerated digitalization and the widespread adoption of artificial intelligence technologies. He noted that, in the modern information environment, developing citizens’—especially young people’s—ability to properly analyze information, promoting reliance on credible sources, and strengthening a culture of responsible sharing are among the priority areas.

Subsequently, a short video highlighting the work carried out throughout the year to enhance media literacy was screened. This was followed by a presentation by Laman Isgandarova, Director of the Media Support Projects, Strategic Planning, and Information Technologies Department of the Media Development Agency, on the activities implemented within the framework of Media Literacy Week. She provided detailed information on awareness-raising events organized to promote media literacy, information sessions, content prepared for digital platforms, and projects covering various regions.