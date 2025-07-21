Shusha Global Media Forum continues with key discussions on AI, media literacy

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 21, the 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum, held under the theme "Digital Pathways: Strengthening Information and Media Resilience in the Age of AI," continued with a series of panel discussions.

On the second day of the Forum, participants are engaging in discussions on topics such as “Media Literacy as the Guarantee of Information Security,” “How Social Media Evolution Affects Public Trust: Embracing Media Literacy,” and “Journalism in the Age of Artificial Intelligence: Safeguarding Truth in an Automated Environment,” News.Az reports, citing local media.

The Forum, which opened on July 20, has brought together nearly 140 foreign guests from 52 countries, including representatives from over 30 news agencies, 7 international organizations, and 80 media outlets, as well as other related institutions. Alongside international participants, Azerbaijani media professionals, experts, and officials are also attending.

The 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum is scheduled to conclude later today.

News.Az