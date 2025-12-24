Norad Santa tracker live: Father Christmas begins his annual worldwide journey

+ ↺ − 16 px

Santa Claus has embarked on his annual journey around the world, delivering presents ahead of Christmas Day, and fans can watch the festive adventure live.

Father Christmas, accompanied by his reindeer—Rudolph, Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, and Blitzen—began his trip in Rovaniemi, the capital of Finnish Lapland, News.Az reports.

As he works through his “naughty or nice” list, children and parents worldwide can follow his progress, thanks to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD). Normally tasked with monitoring the skies above the U.S. and Canada, NORAD takes on the special mission of tracking Santa every Christmas.

The tradition dates back to 1955, when a child accidentally dialed a Colorado military command center while trying to reach Santa after a local department store ad listed an incorrect phone number. Air Force Commander Harry Shoup, answering the call that Christmas Eve, reassured the child that Santa was on his way.

As more calls came in that night, Shoup assigned a duty officer to handle them. Since then, NORAD has run a dedicated mission each year to track Father Christmas’s epic journey.

News.Az