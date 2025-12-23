Powerball Jackpot hits $1.7B ahead of Christmas draw

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Powerball jackpot has surged to one of the largest in the lottery’s history, reaching an estimated $1.7 billion for the Christmas Eve drawing on Wednesday, following Monday’s drawing without a winner.

Monday’s numbers were 3, 18, 36, 41, and 54, with a Powerball of 7 and a Power Play multiplier of 2x, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

Winners of the Powerball jackpot can choose between a lump sum payment or an annuity option, which provides one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments increasing by 5% each year. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

The jackpot was last won in September, when two tickets from Missouri and Texas shared the $1.787 billion prize, marking Powerball’s second-largest jackpot. The game’s largest prize ever was $2.04 billion, won in California on November 7, 2022.

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play and are available in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Monday night’s drawing is scheduled for 10:59 p.m. ET.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots and winning locations

1. $2.04 billion -- Nov. 7, 2022 -- California

2. $1.787 billion -- Sept. 6, 2025 -- Missouri, Texas

3. $1.765 billion -- Oct. 11, 2023 -- California

4. $1.6 billion (current estimated jackpot)

5. $1.586 billion -- Jan. 13, 2016 -- California, Florida, Tennessee

6. $1.326 billion -- April 6, 2024 -- Oregon

7. $1.08 billion -- July 19, 2023 -- California

8. $842.4 million -- Jan. 1, 2024 -- Michigan

9. $768.4 million -- March 27, 2019 -- Wisconsin

10. $758.7 million -- Aug. 23, 2017 -- Massachusetts

