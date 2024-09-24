News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Norad
Tag:
Norad
Norad Santa tracker live:
Father Christmas begins his annual worldwide journey
24 Dec 2025-16:25
US, Canada scramble fighter jets to intercept Russian military planes off Alaska
26 Sep 2025-14:51
US fighters intercept Russian aircraft off Alaska for third time in a week
25 Aug 2025-12:45
US scrambles fighter jets twice after Russian spy plane detected near Alaska
22 Aug 2025-20:16
F-16 fighter jet intercepts plane near Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort
08 Apr 2025-15:34
NORAD launches live tracker to follow Santa’s journey around the world -
LIVE
24 Dec 2024-16:12
U.S. detects four Russian warplanes near Alaska
24 Sep 2024-16:50
Latest News
McDonald’s India outlet warned over food safety violations
Azerbaijan’s integration path: Multi-vector diplomacy, connectivity, energy and multilateralism
Turkish Petroleum, BP explore joint projects in Iraq, Libya
Two US Navy ships collide during refueling operation
Mercedes shares plunge after profit miss
UK billionaire Ratcliffe apologises over immigration remarks
Death toll from ferry sinking in Sudan climbs to 21
US move to appoint Geneva envoy signals UN re-engagement
US targets 500 kWe nuclear reactor on Moon by 2030
Brignone wins super-G gold in stunning comeback
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31