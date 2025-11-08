Yandex metrika counter

Rishabh Pant retires hurt after three hits in India A vs South Africa A match

India’s wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant had to retire hurt in the ongoing India A game against South Africa A at the BCCI Centre of Excellence after suffering three painful hits from fast bowler Tshepo Moreki.

Pant first took a blow to the helmet while attempting a reverse sweep, followed by hits to his right elbow and abdomen, which forced him off the field. He was conscious and eager to continue batting but was removed as a precaution. At the time, he was 17* off 22 balls. Dhruv Jurel, India’s second wicketkeeper, came in and scored a half-century in the second session, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

This injury raises concerns ahead of India’s two-Test series against South Africa, starting November 14. Pant, returning from a foot injury suffered during the England series at The Oval, had recently shown strong form, scoring 90 in a previous four-day India A match and performing well behind the stumps.

Despite the setback, Pant’s return to the senior squad remains a key part of India’s plans, with medical staff monitoring his condition closely before the upcoming series.

 


