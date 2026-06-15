Azerbaijani juniors secure 13 medals in Nations Cup boxing

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Azerbaijan’s junior boxers secured 13 medals at the Nations Cup tournament in Vrbas, Serbia.

According to the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation, members of the U-17 team, coached by Vagif Kazimov, claimed seven gold medals, News.Az reports, citing Report.

Rustam Nasibov at 50 kg, Ismayil Nasirzada at 52 kg, Ali Abasli at 60 kg, Vakil Gurbanov at 63 kg, Hidayat Mammadov at 70 kg, Yusif Aghakishiyev at 75 kg and Mehran Rasulov at over 80 kg finished first in their weight categories.

Aydin Shahbazov at 46 kg, Nihat Mammadli at 48 kg, Ali Jamalzada at 57 kg and Shukar Aliyev at 80 kg won silver medals, while Hasrat Mammadov at 46 kg and Eljan Musazada at 54 kg claimed bronze.

With seven gold, four silver and two bronze medals, Azerbaijan finished first in the team standings. Vakil Gurbanov was named the best foreign boxer of the tournament, while Farhad Rahmanov was selected as the best referee.

Azerbaijan was represented by 13 athletes at the international tournament, which brought together participants from eight countries.

News.Az