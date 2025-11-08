Cleaning worker fatally shot after mistakenly going to wrong Indiana home

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 32-year-old cleaning worker, Maria Florinda Rios Perez de Velasquez, was fatally shot Wednesday morning after her cleaning crew mistakenly arrived at the wrong home in a Whitestown subdivision, about 20 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Police responding to a 911 call found Velasquez on the front porch with a gunshot wound to the head. Investigators later confirmed that the incident was not a home invasion, but a tragic accident, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Her husband, Mauricio Velasquez, who was with her at the time, described the moment she was shot. “She fell into my arms, and I saw the blood. It went everywhere,” he said. The couple has four children, the youngest just 11 months old.

Authorities said the shot was fired from inside the house by one of the residents. The homeowner’s identity has not been released due to the sensitive nature of the case. The investigation is ongoing, with the case submitted to the Boone County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Velasquez’s husband called for justice, saying, “What I need now is for there to be justice, because he took her life… I don’t believe that’s human.”

