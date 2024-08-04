Russia considers deploying nuclear missiles

+ ↺ − 16 px

Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Ryabkov has stated that there may come a time when Russia needs to deploy nuclear-armed missiles in response to actions by Western countries. This statement was made while discussing potential steps Russia might take to enhance its defense capabilities."I confirm: if the Commander-in-Chief [of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin] and our military determine that special munitions are needed on certain carriers, then so be it," Ryabkov said. He emphasized that the decision would be made based on a comprehensive assessment of factors affecting national security.Ryabkov's comment came in response to a question about Russia's potential actions should the West undertake similar measures. He acknowledged that he does not rule out the possibility that such a need could arise in the future.These statements underscore the current tensions in international relations and demonstrate Russia's readiness to respond to threats perceived as significant to its national security.

News.Az