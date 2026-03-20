Qatar Airways relocates widebody jets to Spain amid Middle East war

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Qatar Airways has relocated nearly a dozen widebody aircraft to a storage facility in Spain as the conflict in the Middle East continues.

According to flight tracking data, at least five Airbus A330 jets landed at Teruel Airport within the past 48 hours, mostly arriving from Doha, with one flight coming from Cairo, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Teruel Airport, which can accommodate up to 120 aircraft, is known for its long-term storage capabilities.

In addition, an Airbus A380 operated by Qatar Airways was recently seen on the ground at the facility after arriving from London Heathrow.

On Friday morning, another tranche of Qatari aircraft was en route, including three Airbus A350-900s, a Boeing 787-8 and a Boeing 787-9. Their departure airports – all in Africa – ranged from Lagos to Cape Town.

Teruel Airport is a major European base for aircraft maintenance, storage, and recycling, and is home to TARMAC Aerosave.

Additional recent arrivals into Teruel include an Emirates and British Airways A380. There have been no recent arrivals of Etihad aircraft, the third of the Middle East big three, according to FlightRadar24.

Aircraft flown to Teruel may be going through deep maintenance and are not necessarily there to enter long-term storage, or to be scrapped.

News.Az