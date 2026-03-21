Venezuela detains oil tycoon amid unclear circumstances

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Venezuelan authorities have detained oil businessman Wilmer Ruperti following a request for a meeting with intelligence police, according to his lawyers.

His legal team said Ruperti had been held since Thursday, with no official explanation provided for his detention. They added that he had been expected to be released several times but remained in custody overnight, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

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The law firm representing him said it was “concerned for his well-being” and noted that authorities had not clarified any charges or legal basis for the move.

Ruperti was reportedly summoned to meet Venezuela’s intelligence services earlier in the day. While his security team was briefly detained and later released, he remained in custody as of Friday.

The government has not commented publicly on the case.

Ruperti is a prominent figure in Venezuela’s oil sector and is known for his close ties to past socialist governments, including that of former president Hugo Chávez. He rose to prominence after helping transport fuel during a major strike at state oil company PDVSA in the early 2000s.

In recent years, his company Maroil Trading played a key role in exporting Venezuelan petroleum coke, though the business later became involved in disputes over contracts and payments.

The reasons for his detention remain unclear, adding to uncertainty around the case and prompting concern from his legal representatives.

News.Az