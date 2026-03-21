Iran signals Hormuz access for Japan-linked oil tankers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran has indicated it may allow Japanese-affiliated vessels to resume transit through the Strait of Hormuz, offering a potential easing of pressure on global energy markets.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the move follows high-level consultations between Tehran and Tokyo. The comments suggest a limited diplomatic opening amid ongoing tensions linked to the regional conflict, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Iran launches ballistic missiles at US-UK base in Indian Ocean - PHOTO

US waives Iran oil sanctions to ease price surge

United cuts flights as oil outlook darkens to 2027

Iran threatens strike on UAE’s Ras al-Khaimah

Japan, which relies heavily on Middle Eastern oil imports, has faced growing strain in recent weeks. The government was recently forced to tap its strategic petroleum reserves to stabilise domestic fuel prices.

The possible resumption of safe passage comes at a sensitive time for Sanae Takaichi, who is under pressure from Donald Trump to take a more active role in securing key shipping routes.

During talks in Washington earlier this week, Japanese officials outlined constitutional limits on military involvement overseas while pledging closer cooperation with the United States, including increased energy imports and defence coordination.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes, and disruptions there have pushed tanker insurance costs to record levels in recent weeks.

Analysts say Iran’s signal could help reduce immediate risks for Japanese shipping, though broader tensions in the waterway remain unresolved. The issue continues to be a point of friction in US–Japan relations, particularly as Washington pushes for a wider multinational security presence in the region.

Markets have reacted with cautious optimism, but uncertainty persists over whether the move represents a lasting de-escalation or a temporary adjustment in an increasingly volatile environment.

News.Az